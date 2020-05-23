CADILLAC — Keith Edward Frye of Cadillac passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Whispering Pines Senior Living Center in Lake City.
Keith was born December 18, 1934 to John Ray and Vivian Belle (VanSchoick) Frye, who preceded him in death. He was married to Muriel Ann Johnstone on November 4, 1964 who preceded him in death, as did his siblings Elizabeth, Jack and Harold.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Anne (Stan) Guenther; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his long-time friend Ken Hoffman, who he loved like a brother.
Keith served in the United States Army, loved to travel and collected many eagles and ships throughout the years. He earned his degree in Food Service Management at Ferris State University in 1973. During his career in he worked in hospitals, medical centers and retirement homes and received numerous awards and certificates for his skills in culinary arts and foodservice management.
Keith moved to Cadillac from Oklahoma in 2015. While living in Cadillac he enjoyed his weekly breakfasts at Big Boy’s with the We Care group and interacting with Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels. They were all a great comfort and help to him. He moved to Whispering Pines in January of 2019 and thoroughly enjoyed living there. He made many friends with residents and staff which quickly grew to be more like family. Keith especially enjoyed his camaraderie with Terry Sizeland, his friend and neighbor at Whispering Pines.
Cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.