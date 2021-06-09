Keith Eugene Zukausky of Cadillac passed away peacefully at home, June 5, 2021. He was 72.
Keith was born October 13, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Eugene and Dorothy (Zozulia) Zukausky and they preceded him in death.
Keith graduated from Cathage Collage in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He worked at Eaton Corp for 20 years before working at Kysor Industrial Corp for 10 years as vice president of engineering.
He was a story teller and country boy at heart. Keith was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and was very involved there. He was proud to help be a part of the technology and sound systems there. In his early years in Cadillac Keith was involved with Footliters. He always had appreciation for the arts and creativity.
Keith was a life- long learner and loved to help mentor and guide others. He held numerous patents for things he had invented. Keith loved his family very much and was always supportive and involved.
On October 6, 1984 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois he married Millie and she survives him along with daughter, Abby Zukausky of Traverse City, and son, Colin (Jennifer) Capriati of Irvine, California; grandson Tristan and a sister, Alice Irwin of Louisburg, North Carolina.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 11, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Rev. Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
