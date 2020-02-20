CADILLAC — Keith Paul Wert, longtime resident of Cadillac and formerly of Coldwater, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home with family and his beloved dog, Lola, by his side. He was 80.
He was born on October 4, 1939, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Paul and Blanche (DeLong) Wert. Keith grew up in Coldwater attending school there, graduating from Coldwater High School, before being called to duty and proudly serving in the United States Army. On February 6, 1960, Keith entered into marriage with the former Barbara Ann Temples, also in Coldwater.
Keith made his living in the auto parts industry, working numerous years and at a few different stores in Cadillac before finishing with Advanced Auto. He even reported for work up until his 80th birthday last fall. Keith enjoyed working the soil of his vegetable garden. He, as well as family and friends, enjoyed the fruits of his labor as he canned, cooked, and created many delicious salsas, sauces, and meals. In earlier years, Keith would often spend time hunting, fishing, or searching the woods for mushrooms.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Wert of Cadillac; his three children, Cheryl Wert of Cadillac, Paula (Stacey) Short of Stryker, OH, and Brent Wert of Cadillac; step-grandchildren, Kris, Mark, and Eric all of Ohio; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a child in infancy; and a brother, David Wert.
Memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
