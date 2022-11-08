Kelly Denise Harris of Cadillac passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac. She was 60. Kelly was born on September 9, 1962 in Miami, Oklahoma to Arthur Duane and Cheryl Jean (Hawkins) Bingham.

Kelly graduated from Alma High School in 1980. In 1986 she moved to the Cadillac area where she raised her children alongside her family and friends.

She had many hobbies and they included watching birds, her dog, traveling with her parents but most of all her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Nick (Jamie) Harris and Patricia Smith (Tim Collins) all of Mesick; 4 grandchildren: Gavin Smith, Raina Harris, Kelli Collins and Lilith Harris; Kelly's mother, Cheryl Bingham of Muskegon; a sister, Eva Ann (Doug) Randolph of Mount Pleasant and a brother, Jeff Bingham of Muskegon as well as many nieces and nephews and Kelly's significant other, James Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur on July 1, 2021 and a sister, Deanna Jean Smith in 2014.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Tabernacle in Buckley (315 East Wexford Ave., Buckley, MI 49620). Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

