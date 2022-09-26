Kelly Joe Frain, age 58, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Lake City.
He was born "very special" Kelly to James and Ellen (Harthun) Frain in Frankfort, Michigan, on October 18, 1963. Both of Kelly's parents preceded him in death.
Kelly attended Manistee ISD until his graduation in 1990. He was gifted with mechanical things and his main purpose was always to help! Kelly enjoyed two tracking, riding his bike, puzzle books, cutting grass with his tractor, and leaving a berm around trees. He loved country music and gospel music, UNO and golf. Kelly was a joyful spirit and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his three siblings Phyllis (Ed) Gilbert, Rod (Susan) Frain, and Tim (Rita) Frain; numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews Joshua (Heather) Frain, Lacie (Keegan) Frain, Jonathon (Melissa) Gilbert and Julie (Adam) Weber; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Kelly will be held on Saturday October 1, 2022, at 11:00AM at Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee, 309 Parkdale Avenue, and a luncheon will follow. Reverend Ed Gilbert will be officiating.
Kelly would begin or end phone conversations with "I miss you everyday" and we are sure that will be the case for many of us.
Please share a memory with Kelly's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were made by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
