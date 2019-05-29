MESICK — Kelly Rene VanNatter passed away peacefully in Spectrum Butterworth Hospital on May 22, 2019 in Grand Rapid, Michigan, with her family by her side at the age of 53.
Kelly is survived by husband, Michael Raymond Patrick VanNatter of Mesick; children: Amber Williams of Ovid, Ashley Williams of Manton, Adam (Dalton) of Point Rock, North Carolina, Michael (Shelby) VanNatter of Mesick, Alyssa VanNatter of Mesick. She has 11 grandchildren; sisters, Roxanne (Dennis) Prince of Tennessee, Brenda (Cornell) Lee of Cadillac. She has many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dallon VanNatter; her parents, Junior Bud Hoffman, Shirley (Kiles) Hoffman.
Kelly was born on March 19, 1966 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Junior Bud Hoffman, Shirley (Kiles) Hoffman. She graduated from Manton High School in 1984. She married Michael Raymond Patrick VanNatter on August 17, 1991. After moving to Mesick, Kelly began working for Ellens Corners.
Kelly and Michael taught their children the values of family and all that it stands for. Kelly’s husband and children remember her as kind, gentle, patient, driven and full of life. She loved spending time with her family and her grandkids. She loved to be outside gardening, fishing, and going on drives in the summer to take pictures. Kelly always encouraged them to pursue their goals and their dreams.
Kelly always gave back to her community, she was always coming up with new idea as to how to get the community back together as a whole. Kelly was a generous, witty, dedicated individual who loved helping others and who was passionate about helping the less fortunate. She was an active and dedicated member of The Mesick Lions Club and often volunteered doing different things.
The memorial service and lunch-in will be held at Ellen’s Corners Community Center in Mesick, Michigan, on June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m.
