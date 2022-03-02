Kelly Sue Holmes, resident of Luther area, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 54.
Kelly was born on August 10, 1967, in Deckerville, Michigan to Roger and Mary (Boldt) Williams. She began life downstate before eventually moving north with her family and attending school in Cadillac, graduating in 1986. After a chance encounter at a family wedding, Kelly met and eventually married Mark Holmes on May 2, 1987 in Cadillac.
Kelly was a hard worker and extremely passionate about caring for others. She made her career in nursing and recently returned to caring for residents at Altercare Skilled Nursing in Big Rapids. Kelly enjoyed spending time walleye fishing with her husband and other family and friends. She could often be found reading, when not at work, or cherishing her time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered and deeply missed by many family members, friends and co-workers.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Mark Holmes of Luther; her three beloved children, Mark (Acacia) Holmes of Tustin, Kayla (John Kruse) Holmes of St. Cloud, and Tonya Holmes of Luther; her three loving grandchildren, Bryar, Adrie, and Gibson; her father, Roger (Judy) Williams; mother, Mary (William) O'Connell; four siblings, Rhonda (Todd) VanderVelde, Chris (Melissa) O'Connell, Trish Varnell, and Bridget (Andy) Peterson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws, as well as the many others that had the opportunity to know her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Khadra Williams, Oren and Phyllis Boldt; her mother and father-in-law, Elden and Dorothy Holmes.
Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services also be at the funeral home and will follow on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior. Interment take place at Dover Township Cemetery in Bristol in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.