GRANDVILLE — Kelly Sue Baldwin (Anderson), age 42, bravely fought breast cancer and went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband, Lance Baldwin; children Hayley, Owen, Lainey, and Riley; father, Randy (Bonnie) Anderson; mother, Lynne (Tom) Longstreet; sister, Cherie Anderson; and many friends.
Kelly recently retired after 20 years from the Kentwood Police Department. She loved her work and while at the police department she continued to rise up through the ranks. Kelly loved camping, family vacations, fishing, reading, and watching baseball, especially the Tigers. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Cook Memorial Chapel (East building), 4235 Prairie St. SW, Grandville, MI 49418. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with an hour of visitation prior to the service, at Grand Rapids First (Life Center), 2100 44th Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49509.
In honor of Kelly, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fraternal Order of Police or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The family welcomes memories and messages in their guestbook online at www.cookcares.com.
