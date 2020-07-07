EVART — Kenneth Bell, 60, of Evart formerly of Westland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Mr. Bell was born on December 15, 1959 in Hamtramck, MI the son of Marvin and Katherine (Kinsler) Bell. In 1978 Ken graduated from Thurston High School in Redford. He loved the country life and made Evart his home in November 2018. Ken enjoyed gardening, loved animals and also made sure his girls were taken care of.
Ken had a heart of gold and is survived by his fiancée, Therese Geranen and her children, Autumn and Zandrea; his mother, Katherine; two siblings, Cindy (Rex) Nelson and Dave (Pat) Bell; three nieces and one nephew. He always treasured his relationship with his niece, Bonnie. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Marvin.
A life celebration will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
