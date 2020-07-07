Kenneth Bell

EVART — Kenneth Bell, 60, of Evart formerly of Westland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.

Mr. Bell was born on December 15, 1959 in Hamtramck, MI the son of Marvin and Katherine (Kinsler) Bell. In 1978 Ken graduated from Thurston High School in Redford. He loved the country life and made Evart his home in November 2018. Ken enjoyed gardening, loved animals and also made sure his girls were taken care of.

 Ken had a heart of gold and is survived by his fiancée, Therese Geranen and her children, Autumn and Zandrea; his mother, Katherine; two siblings, Cindy (Rex) Nelson and Dave (Pat) Bell; three nieces and one nephew. He always treasured his relationship with his niece, Bonnie. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Marvin. 

A life celebration will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Share a memory or sign the guestbook on the Corey Funeral Home website www.coreyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.