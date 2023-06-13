Kenneth Burnham

Kenneth (Ken) Burnham of Tustin, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the age of 61. After a hard fought battle with cancer, Ken died peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Ken at his core was a family man and a person who had created long-standing friendships. He was a hardworking, strong-willed, and selfless person who was always there when you needed him. He loved spending time with his family and friends whether it was patiently teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish and hunt, watching the races at M.I.S, or watching the Lions and Tigers play. He was known for getting everyone together to enjoy a nice BBQ, play a round of Jarts, and share a beverage or two over the campfire. Ken was also a master outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. He instilled all of his love for his hobbies in his children and now grandchildren.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Burnham and Judy Manier; brother, Steve; sister, Linda; step-brothers Steve and Kevin; grandson Link.
Ken will be lovingly remembered by and is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Stephanie (Casey), Catherine (Jon), Luke (Tasha), and Eric (Megan); grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, Savanah and Alisha ; siblings, Scott (Heather); step-mother, Marilyn; step-siblings Pete, Gary, Jeff, and Mike; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at Tustin Covenant Church 108 Church Street, Tustin, MI with Pastor Gary Fox officiating.
