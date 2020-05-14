CADILLAC —Kenneth Dean Forsgren, of the Cadillac and Marion areas, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 89.
Ken was born on July 25, 1930 to Carl and Viva (Dean) Forsgren in Cadillac, Michigan. He was a graduate of Marion High School in 1948. He answered the call of duty serving in the U.S. Army. On November 6, 1954 he entered into marriage with the former Alieta Yvonne Mitchell in Cadillac. Ken began his career doing farm work in the Marion area. Then later, he moved to Cadillac and worked at J.C. Penney and then worked as salesperson for two different lumber companies. He spent the remainder of his career owning and operating Mitchell Fire-Extinguisher in Cadillac until his time of retirement.
After retirement, Ken and Alieta loved traveling with Dick and Arlene Swiler in their motor homes. He was a long-time faithful member of the previous First Church of God and current Northern Light Church. In his spare time, he volunteered alongside his wife, Alieta, at the church with his involvement in activities and fundraisers. He spent several years volunteering on the church board and serving as an usher. Ken was a lover and fan of all country music, especially gospel country. Ken loved the outdoors, especially running rabbits with his favorite beagles. He shared his love of beagles with many good friends. He was a gregarious man who could talk with anyone about anything. He cherished the memories made at family gatherings. Ken loved surrounding himself with his family and his eyes would light up when he spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially at Christmas time when they would make a special yearly trip to Ponderosa.
Ken is survived by his loving daughter, Shelley A. (Harold) Penney of Cadillac; grandchildren, Jennifer K. (Kevin) Gunnett of Tustin and Matthew (Amity) Forsgren of Cadillac; great-grandchildren, Carlin, Braden, Zack, Leeanna, Hunter and Nolan; nephew and nieces, Dwight Forsgren of Cadillac, JoRita Verdi of Cadillac, Vickey (Brian) Hinman of Manton, Amy (Bruce) Haywood of Cadillac and Chelsea Forsgren of Rhode Island; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Alieta; his parents, Carl and Viva Forsgren; a son, David Dean Forsgren; grandson, Kenny; sister, Maxine Forsgren; and brother, David "Kurt" Forsgren.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be conducted a later date with announcement to follow. Ken will be put to rest along with his wife, Alieta, at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, Michigan.
The family would like extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Autumnwood who took care of Ken in such a loving way. The family will be always grateful for all they have done. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to any of the following, Northern Light Church of Cadillac, Autumnwood of McBain-the Ivy Lane floor, or Hospice of Michigan in Ken's memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.