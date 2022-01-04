Kenneth Dean Pluger age 62 of Marion, passed away on January 1, 2022 at his home from injuries he obtained in a truck accident. He was born on July 13, 1959 in Cadillac to Harley and Jeanette (Kuipers) Pluger.
He had driven truck for Roger Bazuin for 36 and a half years and prior to that for Terry and Shirley Wagner. He had logged over 5 million miles. His main thing in life was driving truck and he also enjoyed watching the Tigers and the Lions. He also enjoyed watching the TV show, Gun Smoke.
He is survived by his children: Andrew (Brandy) Pluger of Evart, Aric Pluger of Cadillac, and Ashley (Alex) Bobon of Allegan. He has three grandchildren, Brylee and Brystal Pluger, Jesa Pluger and a granddaughter expected in the near future. His siblings are Carol (Richard) Herweyer of Cadillac and Shirley Mitchell (Larry Weaver) of Marion, mother-in-law, Brenda Dorman of Marion, in-laws, Lori (Doug) Mitchell, Rick (Julie) Dorman and Brenda all of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Darlene (Don) Grames, three infant brothers, Harold, Donald and Gary, ex-wife, Lyn Baughan, brother-in-law, Kem Mitchell and father-in-law, Richard Dorman.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
