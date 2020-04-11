Kenneth E Davis

ASHTON — Kenneth E. Davis of Ashton passed away March 22, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born on February 10, 1927 to Harrison and Olive (Mull) Davis in Pontiac, MI and grew up in the Lansing area. Ken moved to Ashton in 1947 and worked at Miller Industries/Tubelite in Reed City for 37 years retiring in 1989.

Ken was a remarkably strong and proud man with a great sense of humor. He had many accomplishments including roller skating, motorcycling, softball pitching, bowling, golfing, swimming and snowmobiling. He even tried hang gliding, was a clever chess player and an avid hunter and fisherman. But most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In 1955 he married Audrey Bowman, daughter of Reube and Cora (Holmes) Bowman. Together they raised seven children. Six daughters who survive him are Gina Peterson (Gary), Lynne Ramsey (Michael), Ginette Haines (Kenneth), Rosemarie McConnell (William), Coralie VanDrie (Paul), and Janine Wood (Kenneth). He has many grand and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly and will miss him. He is also survived by his brother Virgil Davis and special nephew Bill Davis. He was preceded in death by son Donald Davis, granddaughter Sarah Jean Ramsey, his parents, brothers Robert and John, his sisters Wanda Smith, Woania Davis, and Beverly Lofquist.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Big Rapids or a charity of your choice.

