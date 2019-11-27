CADILLAC — Kenneth Eugene Cour, age 70 of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

Ken was born February 9, 1949 in Farwell to Gene and Betty Cour.

He married the former Karen Telgenhof in 1985 in Grayling. She preceded him in death in 2010.

Ken served in the Marines from 1966 to 1976 and then the Army National Guard from 1979 to 1986. He then transferred to the Army Reserve and ended his military career with the rank of Major with his retirement in 1996.

Ken enjoyed cruising in his Mustang and fishing in his boat, “Old Friend,‘ and spending time with his family and friends. His weekly enjoyment was playing darts and shooting pool with friends.

Ken is survived by his children Kenneth (Patty) Cour of Gloucester, VA, Keri (Jeff) VanSteenis of McBain, Amanda Marr and Krissy Marr both of Cadillac. He is also survived by grandchildren Jessica and Brian, Jonathan, Ashley and Nikolai and his great grandchildren Aydin, Faythie, Lorelei, Leilani and Landon and a brother Randy Cour of Barryton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Donald VanDyke officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.

A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time.

Burial will take place in the Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

