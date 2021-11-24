Kenneth Eugene Payne, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac after a long battle with cancer. He was 65. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kenneth was born on January 26, 1956 in Hudson, Michigan to Arlo E. Payne and Betty Lou (Bair) Payne.
Kenneth is survived by his loving mother, Betty L. Payne of Cadillac; his brother, Keith (Darcy) Payne of White Cloud; two sisters, Karen (Michael) Woodard of Abbotsford, B.C. Canada and Connie (Greg) Finstrom of Crystal River, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arlo Payne on January 31, 2021.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, his siblings and many other relatives and friends.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Special thanks to Munson Hospice, especially Alyssa and Lori, and to all of the caregivers at Maple Ridge Living Center for the loving, compassionate care shown to Ken and the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
