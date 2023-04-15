Kenneth Eugene Puff age 76 of Marion passed on April 12, 2023 in the Emergency Room at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. He was born at Ensley, Michigan in Newago County to Bertie and Lois (Graham) Puff.
Kenneth had worked as a testing specialist for Nuclear Aero Space and the Bureau of Land Management and had gone all over the world checking out mining sites. He liked to drink a beer now and then and his hobby was Lionel Trains and his Dodge Charger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and repairing mining equipment. He had served in the US Army in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by many relatives and friends.
Per Ken's wishes no services will be held at this time. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
