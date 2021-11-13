Kenneth George Smith, age 73 of Luther, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
He was born January 20, 1948 in LaPorte, IN to Kenneth and Ardel (Masterson) Smith. He loved spending time with his family fishing, hunting, playing pool and horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (Bell) Smith; daughters Deborah (Marvin) Kuntz and Terri (John) Snyder; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Church of Christ in Luther, MI. Dessert and refreshments will follow services at the Lions Club in Luther, MI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.