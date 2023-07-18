Kenneth Guy Waslowicz of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 69.

He was born March 2, 1954 in Oakland, Michigan to Thadese and Joyce (Supal) Waslowicz.

Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was a talented carpenter and wood worker.

He is survived by his children: Russell (Renee) Waslowicz of Florida, Jodie (Bill) Gresley of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Seth, Dylan, Trinity Gresley; step-granddaughter, Jasmine Galbo; his significant other Sandy Stiles and her children, Melissa Wooton (Thomas), Katie Westermeier (Jory); grandchildren: Skye, Bella, Donovan, Dillon, Kailee; his sisters, Theresa Waslowicz (Drew), Doreen (Terry) Oliver all of Cadillac.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Teddy and Seline.

The memorial mass will take place 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the mass at church.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"