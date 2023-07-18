Kenneth Guy Waslowicz of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 69.
He was born March 2, 1954 in Oakland, Michigan to Thadese and Joyce (Supal) Waslowicz.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was a talented carpenter and wood worker.
He is survived by his children: Russell (Renee) Waslowicz of Florida, Jodie (Bill) Gresley of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Seth, Dylan, Trinity Gresley; step-granddaughter, Jasmine Galbo; his significant other Sandy Stiles and her children, Melissa Wooton (Thomas), Katie Westermeier (Jory); grandchildren: Skye, Bella, Donovan, Dillon, Kailee; his sisters, Theresa Waslowicz (Drew), Doreen (Terry) Oliver all of Cadillac.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Teddy and Seline.
The memorial mass will take place 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the mass at church.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.