Kenneth James Draper, 42 of Mesick passed away August 8, 2021.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City. The funeral will be held outside in the Garden at Reynolds Jonkhoff on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Sherman Cemetery in Tustin.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your memories with the family and to read Ken's obituary.
