CEDAR SPRINGS — Kenneth James Dumont born Aug. 16, 1962 to Joseph and Jacquelyn Dumont in Ludington, MI passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home with his sister Kathy caring for him.
Raised in the Clare and Cadillac areas, he graduated from Cadillac High School and also went through cosmetology school. Jobs he held in the Cadillac area were the Big Boy Restaurant and Four Winns Boats. Later he went to ITT school in Grand Rapids. Finalizing his work career at Michigan Office Solutions and residing in Cedar Springs MI.
He enjoyed hunting, dirt and street bike riding throughout his younger days, loved to travel to see and experience new things. He also enjoyed kayaking, camping and was a Michigan State fan of basketball and football.
Survivors are his parents, Joseph and Jacquelyn Dumont of Cadillac MI; brothers, Tim (Deb) Dumont of Midland MI, Steve Dumont of Cadillac MI, Mike Dumont of Granville MI, Ron Dumont of Cadillac MI, Joe (Rebecca) Dumont of Caledonia MI; sisters, Yvonne (Harold) Brunk of Boon, Kathy (Rob) Reid Grand ledge MI, Denise (Dennis) Blankenship of East Lansing; and many nieces and nephews; whom all will miss you so.
Service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at St Anns Church, 800 W 13th St., Cadillac, MI 49601. Visitation at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m.
Donations can be to Hospice of Michigan.
