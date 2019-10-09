MCBAIN — Kenneth Jay Otto of McBain, Michigan, born January 26, 1967 at Mattoon, Illinois, died October 5, 2019 in McBain, Michigan. Age: 52 years, 8 mos, 9 days. He was married 31 years, 5 mos., 14 days.

Leaves to Mourn: wife, Marilyn Kay Otto; four daughters and three sons, Denise Elaine — Eldon Ray Miller, Cheryl DeAnn — Leonard Miller, Bethany Kay, Melissa Joy, Kevin Josiah, Brian Matthew and Jaylon Eric; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn DeAnn, Jeremy Eldon, Derek Lamar, Jayden Matthew, Makayla Faith and Anthony Joel; Gerald — Fannie Schrock, Chloe Janae, Javan Anthony; four sisters and three brothers, Pauline — Ben Kauffman, Dorothy — Ray Herschberger, Milton — Marilyn (Schrock), Alma Jane — Willard Schlabach, Noami — Paul Yoder, Roger — Louise (Gingerich), and Marlin — Rebecca (Diener).

Preceded in death by parents, John and Barbara Otto; and sister-in-law, Edna Fern Otto.

Services were held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9773 South Burkett Road, McBain, MI 49657. Bishop Ernest Schrock, officiated, pallbearers were Marlin Mast, Ernest Ray Miller, Matthew Jantzi, Delbert Schrock, Matthew Schlabach and Gary Schlabach. Burial at McBain Amish Cemetery, McBain, Michigan.

Arrangements were made by Jowett Family Funeral Home.

