Kenneth Jay Westmaas age 85 of Marion passed away on May 17, 2023 at the Horizon Living Center at Standish. He was born on October 14, 1937 in Highland Township, Osceola County, to Adam and Tena (Vredevoogd) Westmaas. He married Henrietta Mae Lucas on April 3, 1958 in the Highland Christian Reformed Church and she preceded him in death on December 9, 2017.

Ken had been a farmer and raised cash crops. He was a member of the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church where he had served as an elder and deacon. He had done jail ministry for many years and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children; Wanda Westmaas of Marion, Larry (Karen) Westmaas of Marion, Alan (Sally) Westmaas of Marion, and Cynthia (Dave) DeRuiter of Lake City, son in-law, Mark Scholten of McBain and many grandchildren, Danielle (Dan) Hoekstra, Katlyn Westmaas, Brandon (Demi) Westmaas, Jessica Westmaas, Ryan (Kimber) Westmaas, Rachel (Haam) Westmaas Yun, Melanie (Kyle) Schmid, Alyssa (Garet) Cnossen, Kendra Westmaas, Christopher DeRuiter, Allison DeRuiter, Emily DeRuiter, Stevie Scholten, and Lucas (Grace) Scholten, 13 great grandchildren, brother, Marvin (Char) Westmaas of Byron Center and in-laws, Freda (Bruce) Eisenga of Marion.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie Scholten and siblings, Evelyn (Hilbert) Benthem, Claressa (Sid) Cnossen, Gert (Henry) Vanderveen, and Rich (Evelyn) Westmaas, in-laws; George Lucas, Maurice and Joan Hamming, Fred and Alvis Lucas, and Harold and Jane Quist.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev, Adam Barton officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

