Kenneth Leroy Hubbs, age 75 of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 30, 1947 in Flint, MI to Harold L. Hubbs and Myrtle (Verdeir) Hubbs.

Kenneth studied at Ferris State University and had worked for the Brick Layers and Allied Craftsman for more than 20 years. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed doing, such as, woodworking, art work, playing musical instruments, rock hunting, and photography.

He is survived by his children; Clint Hubbs, Cain (Jessica) Hubbs, Clark Hubbs, and Crystal Rodner all of Cadillac, and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 28 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating, a visitation will be held from Noon until time of service. Burial will take place in the Sherman Township Cemetery. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

