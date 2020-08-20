MCBAIN — Kenneth Lee Beerens of McBain, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was 73.
Ken was born on April 9, 1947 in Cadillac to Harold and Elsie Beerens. Ken married his best friend Pat on August 17, 1986, they recently celebrated 34 years of marriage with a family gathering.
In 1966, Ken entered the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal. Upon returning from the Army in 1968, he spent many years in the trucking industry and retired from Biewer Sawmill. He shared his love of horses with his dad and enjoyed woodworking and camping. Ken was a deeply caring husband and dad. He had incredible devotion to his wife and wanted nothing more than his family to be happy. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Ken is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Robert (Jill) Beerens, Timothy (Sue) Beerens, Stacie (Jason) Sutten, Michele (David) Eling, Renee (Kevin) Boonstra, Sheila (Leslie) Navarro, and Jason (Desiree) Agema; nineteen grandchildren, Micheal and Isaac Beerens, Kyle (Dorothy), Kollin and Kaleb Beerens, Brendan, Alex and Madison Sutten, Whitney, Zachary and Allison Eling, Silas and Kila Boonstra, Elliot, Emma and Emilia Smith, Claire, Cameron and Trevor Agema; brothers, Larry (Dar) Beerens and Don (Deb) Beerens; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Bev) Lewis and Marsha (Doug) Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11 to 2 p.m. There will be a private graveside service at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating.
Memorial contributions can be of one’s choice.
Thoughts and prayers can be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Please keep in mind the COVID-19 restrictions.
