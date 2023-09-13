Kenneth Lee Sandelius of Cadillac passed away, Monday, September 11, 2023 at Quiet Creek AFC in Falmouth. He was 83. Ken was born June 5, 1940 in Cadillac to Gust and Sarah (Strine) Sandelius.
He graduated from Cadillac High School and served honorably in the United States Army. Ken then joined his father doing carpentry work before working at Malleable Iron. From there Ken worked at General Motors in Flint and lastly as a truck driver for Montgomery Ward in Detroit and Alvan Motor Freight in Mesick before retiring. Ken enjoyed motorcycle trips and taking car rides, with his wife Mary, and he also enjoyed scuba diving.
He is survived by children: Marcia (Jim) Ketchum of Redford Township, Dan Sandelius of Lake City, Todd (Pam) Sandelius of Tustin, Jeff (Joyce) Sandelius of Cadillac and Zonia Davis of Manton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dolores (Bernard "Bud") Vanderhoef of Evart, Richard "Dick" (Shirley) Sandelius of Cadillac and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane; daughter-in-law, Kelly Sandelius and a great-grandson, Joshua Pike.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
