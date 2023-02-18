Kenneth (Kenny) Mitchell Brooker, age 93 left his earthly body to be with our Lord and Savior and his beloved Ruth. Ken passed away at Autumnwood Nursing Care Center in McBain, MI on Thursday, February 16, 2023 with his only granddaughter by his side. Kenny was full of life and energy up until the last week of his life. Ken was born on August 15, 1929 at the family homestead on the outskirts of Evart, MI. Ken married his wife Ruth Arlene Brooker on July 5th, 1962. Ken and Ruth resided in the city of Evart; MI. Ken was a reliable hard worker and never seemed to have trouble gaining and retaining employment. Ken worked for Liberty Dairy in Evart until the plant closed, upon which time he took an early retirement. The couple moved to the city of Reed City MI and Ken worked for Tubelite. The couple settled on the Muskegon River in Paris, MI for 10 years prior to his retiring from Tubelite after 25 years of service. Ken took great pride in clearing their riverfront property. Both Ken and Ruth enjoyed hosting yearly family reunion celebrations of tubing trips and family campfires creating fond memories that their grandchildren still reminisce on to this day. In 2009 Ken and Ruth moved to Cadillac, MI where Ken began another career as a Greeter for Meijer's. He enjoyed meeting people as they came in the store. Regular customers began to remember his name and they would chat like old friends. Ken eventually hung up his vest and accepted a retirement buyout offer from Meijer's. Together with his wife, Ken fostered several children for a number of years. In January of 1975 Ken was elected President of the Michigan Foster Care Parents Association, Osceola County Chapter. In 1976 Ken won a trophy for "Best All-Around Beard" during the city of Reed City, MI Bicentennial Celebration. He was very proud of his beard. Beginning in the early 1960's Ken developed an interest in Amateur radio (Ham Radio). Ham radio became his favorite hobby for the next 30 years. He was a long-standing member of the Quinwater Radio Club. Ken's radio handle was Stargazer. One of his most memorable experiences as a Ham Radio Operator was in the 1980's hearing a plane call out a mayday as it went down. Ken contacted local authorities to assist them with finding the plane as he happened to be the only individual to hear their distress call. Grandchildren fondly remember him sitting in his radio room having conversations. Ken would often let them speak on the radio microphone as well. Every shopping trip to town, that a grandchild accompanied Ken on, never failed to end at Radio Shack. After what seemed a 100 years' time had passed the grandchild would get him to leave his favorite place and head home. The ride home never disappointed as he'd stop and buy them a candy, they chose themselves and with a wink he'd say don't tell Grandma and I bet she will give you another treat when we get home because she will be so happy, she didn't have to go with me. Ken never had any biological children of his own; however, he enjoyed being a part of Ruth's family. Ken took great pride in being a grandfather and never halted Ruth when she indulged the grandchildren that her children provided them. Ken and Ruth enjoyed camping and invited the grandchildren to join them on camping and hiking adventures. Ken made a Christmas tape for the grandchildren when they were younger. The ending was very special as each grandchild was called by name as Santa Claus flew out of sight into the night. He enjoyed being silly and quirky with the grandchildren. Ken spent the final leg of his life at Autumnwood Nursing Care Center in McBain, MI. He was very happy with his caregivers and companions and bragged how well they tended to his needs. Ken was visited weekly by his deceased wife's family. He was so happy each time they walked in his doorway, which would bring forth a big smile that would spread across his face. He would share stories with them of how he filled his time between visits. Ken enjoyed teasing staff, watching cowboy shows with his roommate and would always grin and ask his visitors if they brought him whiskey and more snacks. Ken was spoiled during his remaining years by his family and the staff at Autumnwood and did not want for anything. The family is very appreciative of the staff at Autumnwood, especially for Calina Corner CNA, Barabara "Crickett" Schil RN, Renae Eisenga RN, Nadia Cox CNA, and Abram Galbraith RN, Munson Cadillac Hospital ED, ICU, Med Surg Staff, with special thank you to Sally Bird RN, and Munson Hospitalist Physician Dr. Michael Salata, MD, FHM for taking such excellent care of their loved one when they were unable to assist him with the level of care he required. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Arlene Brooker (Bregg), his parents Fred and Mabel Brooker, his sister MaryAnn Brooker, his father-in-Law, Ernest Bregg, and mother-in-Law, Lillian Bregg (DeGreene) as well as many brothers and sister in laws. Ken is survived by his step children Gary (Denise) White of Grand Rapids, MI, Sherry (George) Strodl of Reed City, MI, Linda (Gary) Hammer of Evart, MI, Grandchildren Gary (Sara) White II, Justin White (Samantha Lathwell), Richard (Lori) Bell, Cheryl Bell, Adam (Voleak) VanAsshe, Matt (Brenda) VanAsshe and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. There will be a graveside memorial service for immediate family in Chase, MI at the family cemetery. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed online by viewing the obit at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
