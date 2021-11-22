Kenneth R. Quade of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 59.
Ken was born June 20, 1962 in Manistee to Mervin and Carol (Johnson) Quade.
He served four years in the United States Army and then continued to spend seven additional years in the National Guard. Ken worked at Four Winns in Cadillac for over twenty five years with nearly perfect work attendance and punctuality.
Ken was very outgoing, he loved to play horse shoes and go snowmobiling. He was extremely proud of his family; his wife, children and grandchildren. They had many good times as a family and as a couple. He will be very missed.
On October 12, 1990 he married the love of his life, Charlene Mallison and she survives him along with their children: Kenny (Courtney) Quade of Thompsonville, Kendra Nelson of Cadillac; grandchildren: Malachi and Izabella Nelson and Lincoln Quade; his mother, Carol Quade of Manistee; sisters: Deb Quade, Bonnie (Dwayne) Lindeman, Beverly (Jason) Forward; mother-in-law, Shirley MacKenzie and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mervin Quade; infant twin sisters; father-in-law, Carl Mallison and son-in-law, Jesse "Bud" Nelson, Jr.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Community of Christ Church on Wheeler Street in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at the church. A lunch will follow the service at 12:00 noon at the Moose Lodge of Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.