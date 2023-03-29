Kenneth S. Pincoski, of Manton and formerly of the Harrison area, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was 84.

Ken was born on October 26, 1938 to Sylvester and Loretta (Champagne) Pincoski in Bad Axe, Michigan. He went on to answer the call of duty, serving in the United States Army from 1962 until 1963. Ken entered into marriage with the former Mary Jane Schwartz on June 18, 1960 in Gagetown, Michigan. In 1977, he opened up his own store "Ken's Party Store", proudly serving the Harrison area for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was going hunting for deer or wild turkey, hunting for unique rocks, or taking special fishing trips to the lake with his family and friends. In his spare time he liked going to shooting ranges and sport shoot clays and targets. He could often be found on a Friday night playing battlefield with his son and grandson, 3 generations online gaming together. Ken cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Pincoski; children, Kenneth James (Lisa) Pincoski of Mesick, Tamera Perry of Manton and James (Loni) Pincoski of Pubelo West, Colorado; grandchildren, Ryan (Juleigh) Pincoski, Amanda (Adam) Cosgrove and Matthew Pincoski; step-grandson, Kevin Perry; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Cecilia Creason, Sandra Stone and David Pincoski; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry Pincoski; and a son-in-law, Kevin Perry.

Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

