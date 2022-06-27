Kenneth Shane Crusan, age 47 of Lake City, passed away June 24, 2022.
Ken was born November 1, 1974 in Pontiac, Michigan.
He touched many lives with his lawn service business.
His life was the river, bonfires, music and mostly time spent with his children. Ken was an all around nature kind of guy.
Ken is survived by his special friend, Amy and her children, Nicholas and Nicole. He is also survived by his parents, Mark and Norma Keelean, a son, Kenny (Kay), two grandchildren, Deliah and Haven, two brothers, Michael and Bill (Christina) and two sisters, Christine (Scott) and Angie (Pat) and many special nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
