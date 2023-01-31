Kent Bernard McCarthy Jr. "KJ" died on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
KJ was born in Traverse City, Michigan on October 5, 1986 to Wendy Hofner McCarthy and Kent Bernard McCarthy Sr. He graduated from Benzie Central High School in 2005.
Kent was dearly loved by many and left an imprint on everyone he met, wherever he went. He loved deeply and was quick to make sure his loved ones knew they were loved. He loved to make people laugh with his witty nature and silly antics. He was a Jack of all trades and was eager to help when needed. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love and passion for hunting and fishing. He found great enjoyment in sharing his experience and knowledge with others, especially the children in his life. He was an adventure seeker, always willing to try new things and often leading the way.
He faced and overcame many obstacles in his life and had found peace and joy before his death. His greatest joy and love of his life was his son, little Kent. He beamed with love and pride whenever he talked about him and shared stories about his boy to everyone who would listen.
Kent is survived by his Son, Kent Bernard McCarthy III of Tacoma, Washington; Fiancée, Alia Raphael of Northport; Father, Kent Bernard Sr. Of Arcadia; Mother, Wendy Hofner McCarthy of Cadillac; Sister, Sharrise McCarthy (Allen Groover) of Evart; Brother, Joshua McCarthy (Shaylynn Sutton) of Roscommon; Grandmother, Rita Minteer of Arcadia; Grandfather, James (Terry) Russell of Copemish; Grandmother, Darlene Hofner of Mesick and Port Charlotte, Florida; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
Kent was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Bernard McCarthy and Richard Bennet and is reunited in heaven with his beloved cousin, Erica St. John.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Life Church located at 9127 44 1/2 in Cadillac, MI on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00pm. A luncheon following the service is held at the Pines on M55 in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
