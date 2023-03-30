Kerry L. Ahrens formally of Lake City passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2023, at her home in Fort Myers, Florida. She celebrated her 66th birthday on March 4th.
Our mother, sister aunt and friend lived a life full of joy and happiness. Kerry worked in Health Care for 30+ years, she was extremely dedicated to serving others and believed in making the best even better. Kerry was employed at Alterity/NFP, a job she truly loved.
Kerry is survived by her daughter Jamie (Adam) Cunningham of Lake City, her son Rob (Melissa) Ahrens and her beautiful granddaughters Kennedy and Reese of Marietta, Georgia. A sister Tammy (Tim) Smith of Lake City, niece Ashley (Roe) Smith of Grand Rapids and nephew Kyle (Linda) Smith, niece Harper and nephew Hudson of Lake City, Kate Collins, her Florida sister, a true friend and co-worker shared many adventures in the Sunshine State. She is preceded in death by her parents Bob & Jeanne Williard.
To celebrate Kerry's life we invite everyone to join us at the Assembly of God Church, 3815 South Morey Road, Lake City, Saturday, May 6th at 12:00. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family will be taking donations for the Missaukee County Humane Society.
Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love.
Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.