MANTON — Kevin Arthur Perry, of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Munson Healthcare's Grayling Hospital. He was 56.
Kevin was born on January 8, 1964 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Stanley and Donna (Erdei) Perry. He spent some time downstate before moving to Harrison where he attended high school and met the former Tamera Pincoski. Kevin and Tamera were joined in marriage on August 10, 1991 at the family's property in Manton.
Kevin could often be found enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was able to draw from his father's skill and artistry and worked as a taxidermist for a number of years. As of late Kevin had begun working with Salisbury Trucking, driving over the road. And, the road is where he loved to be, however preferable riding his 1200 Harley Sportster Custom. Kevin was also the National President of the Guardians Motorcycle Club and former President of the Michigan Taxidermy Association. He will be deeply missed.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Tamera Perry of Manton; his mother, Donna (Daniel) Rock of Texas; his children, Kevin (Brandi) Perry II and Ryan (Jewels) Pincoski; one brother, KJ Perry; his in-laws, Kenneth and Mary Jane Pincoski; grandchildren, Tyler, Brookelynn, Ace, Preslie, Aiden, Julian and Shelby. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Arthur Perry; and a sister in infancy, Kendra Perry
A celebration of Kevin's life will take place at 4 p.m. on July 4, 2020 at his residence located at 7584 E 16 1/2 Rd, Manton, MI 49663.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Tamera Perry.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
