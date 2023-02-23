Kevin Balcom, 59, of Marquette, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2023 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Kevin was born December 20, 1963 in Cadillac, to Harley and Hilda (Easty) Balcom. He grew up in Cadillac with his fourteen brothers and sisters. Kevin married the love of his life and soulmate, Brenda Soles, July 31, 1993.
Because Kevin was born into such large, close knit family, the aspect of "family" became the cornerstone upon which he built his life. Kevin was incredibly proud of his five children and enjoyed spending time with his nine grandchildren.
Kevin served in the United States Air Force August, 1983 to December, 1989. During his service he was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and Air Force Good Conduct Medal. He continued as a Metals Processing Specialist with Lockheed Martin until 1992 when he moved back home to Cadillac.
Kevin was extremely artistic and had an amazing natural talent for building things. He started building furniture while just in high school. In addition to being a Metals Processing Specialist the other skills and licenses he obtained through the years were CNC Programmer, Welder, Master Plumber and Mechanical Contractor. Kevin utilized these skills in his jobs and as the owner of his own business, Balcom Plumbing & Heating. He also enjoyed helping his family whenever needed. Kevin was able to build or fix anything and everything imaginable. Kevin built and remodeled several family homes over the years and rarely had to hire outside help. He was just that good at everything!
Kevin began working for MDOC in 2011 and worked at both Baraga Correctional Facility and Marquette Branch Prison.
Kevin was his authentic self with everyone he met and enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed making others laugh and made himself laugh as well. Kevin made a lasting imprint on everyone he met. If you were lucky enough to see it, Kevin would often break out in a Tarzan call. Kevin was an early riser and would often sip his coffee at 4:00 AM while watching the Cocoa Beach Pier Cam and counting down the days until he could briefly escape the harsh winter and walk on the beach picking up shells and getting that Florida tan many of us can only dream of. He would cook breakfast for the family on Sunday mornings while blasting his music and playing air guitar. Kevin enjoyed being outdoors; whether it was hiking, ebiking, camping, fishing, hunting or just sitting on the porch by the fire pit.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Brenda Balcom along with children, Johnathon (Barb) Balcom, Greg (Autume) Balcom, Brittany (Eric) Sirrine, Andie Balcom and Kevin Balcom, Jr. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: James Richardson, Jaxson Balcom, Reece Griffus, Avery and Kylie Balcom, Killian, Vada, Hazell and Arlo Sirrine. Kevin is survived by siblings: Sandy Mader, Mary (Gary) Bronkema, Jackie (Butch) Longstreet, Holly (Mike) Kubiak, Val Balcom, Barry (Marge) Balcom and Brett (Tammy) Balcom along with many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harley and Hilda Balcom along with siblings: Carl Balcom, Sharon Harper, Kathy Mottor, Sheila Greeley, Pam Balcom, Allen Balcom and Brian Balcom.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
