Kevin James Knapp

Kevin "Jim" James Knapp Sr. passed away unexpectedly at Munson Health Cadillac Hospital with his family surrounding him on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022. He was 63.
He was born August 13, 1958 in Big Rapids to Sylvester Knapp and Betty (Fewless) Ruthruff and was a 1976 graduate of Pine River High School. After graduation he lived in several places in Michigan until making his permanent home in Cadillac. Kevin was employed with several manufacturing companies before deciding to become a full time freight hauler and enjoyed the scenery around the country while driving. He was a dedicated and hardworking man. Spending his free time with his grandchildren was a favorite pastime and watching his grandson play sports or taking him to football games always made him smile. He also enjoyed family gatherings, watching football on T.V., fishing, hunting, and auto racing.
He is survived by his children Kevin (Felicia) Knapp Jr. and Katlynn Knapp both of Cadillac; stepsons: Jason Peppler and Dale (Kendra) Peppler of Muskegon; his grandchildren Karina, Kevin (Jamie), James Knapp III, Cleona, Arianna, and special grandson Tony; siblings Donald Knapp of Reed City, Christine (Kim) Johnson of Tustin, and Susan Holmes of LeRoy; step brother Robert (Grace) Hughes of South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and step mother Sylvester and Luella Knapp, step father Richard Ruthruff; brother Steven Knapp, infant sister Linda Knapp; step sister Cindy Ruthruff Stanley, stepbrother Herbert Luce III; niece Summer Johnson, and nephew Jason Knapp.
A memorial luncheon will take place at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the LeRoy United Methodist Church located at 310 W. Gilbert St.; LeRoy, MI 49655.
Memorial contributions may be made to his daughter Katlynn Knapp.
