Kevin Jay Fredricks of McBain went to be with his Lord and savior Monday, May 16, 2022. He was 65.
Kevin was born April 27, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Harvey Jay and Darla Mae (DeWitt) Fredricks.
He graduated from McBain High School in 1975. Kevin was a country guy who worked the family dairy farm and did his own combining. He spent over 10 years working at Lumberman's in Cadillac and finally with the gift of gab, he went into sales at Richland Enterprises, selling pole barns. He spent many hours enjoying motorcycles and snowmobiles from riding to refurbishing vintage models. He was the number one fan of their grandchildren; whether it was a football, basketball, baseball game or dance recital. He was a courageous fighter for over 14 years, battling spinal cancer. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and will be greatly missed by all.
On August 14, 1976 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac he married Marcia Ann Miller and she survives him along with their daughters: Melissa (Doug) McLain of McBain, Michelle (Brandon) Elmore of Manton; grandchildren: Dustin, Connor, Molly McLain, Carter, Zachary, Evan Elmore; brother, Kraig (Vicki) Fredricks; sisters-in-law, Joan Tossey, Alice (Larry) Mishler; a special niece, Amy Fahrner and many other nieces nephews and loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws: Jack and Ardice Miller, Dave Tossey, Nancy (Al) Fahrner and Paul (Loni) Miller.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kathy Vana officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at church and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Lucas Cemetery in Richland Township.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.