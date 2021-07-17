Kevin Lee Nyberg passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was in his home surrounded by family. He was 72 years old.

He was born on May 3, 1949, in Ludington, Michigan to Alfred and Sylvia (Hendrick) Nyberg. He was the youngest of four children. Kevin enlisted into the United States Coast Guard in 1968 and served until 1972. He held the rank of SN E2 upon his honorable discharge. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal (first award) and the National Defense Service Medal, he served during Vietnam and was proud to do so. He went on to be a professional truck driver until retirement in 2011.

Kevin was a knowledgeable teacher to those who would listen, an avid motorcycle rider, a gun enthusiast and a member of the NRA. He loved Nascar races, his music way too loud, car auctions and woodworking. He was always there to lend a hand or give advice. There is not a day his mantras won't be heard. Kevin was happily married to Ruth Louise (Sommerfeldt) Nyberg for 43 wonderful years. They have two sons and five grandchildren.

Kevin is survived by his wife Ruth; his sons, Kyle Nyberg and Jake (Jamie) Nyberg; Jyllian Baley (daughter-in-love); and all five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Diana (Nyberg) Phelps; his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Bette Sommerfeldt) Bishop and Kerlyn (Johnson) Hempsling; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Sylvia (Hendrick) Nyberg; his siblings, Carol (Ted) Talmadge, Miles Nyberg; parents-in-law, Leo and Dorothy Sommerfeldt; brother-in-law, Henry Phelps; four nieces and one nephew.

His family is eternally grateful for his best friend, Duane Raczkowski.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

