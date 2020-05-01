CADILLAC — Kevin L. Streu, age 58 of Cadillac, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
Kevin was born April 5, 1962 in Blue Island, IL, to Charles and Charlene (Vanderwall) Streu. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a financial advisor for John Hancock Mutual Life, VALIC and The Legend Group. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating and watching the news religiously.
Kevin is survived by his very special best friend Betty Mitchell; his brother Ross (Lisa) Streu of Coloma; nieces, Michelle and Tori and nephew Tyler. Also, surviving are his two sisters-in-laws Kathy and Janet Streu.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Charlene, and his two brothers Scott and Charlie.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.