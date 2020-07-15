Kevin Lee Nolan

CADILLAC — Kevin Lee Nolan age 54, passed away suddenly at his home in Cadillac on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020.

He was born on March 30, 1966 to Lester and Gladys Pauline Nolan of Boon. He went to Mesick School. Growing up he loved to be outdoors and still did. His first job was at Nish Nabbee in Traverse City, later he had jobs working at Avon formerly known as Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, and at AAR. He loved to fish and hunt and going to casinos.

He is survived by six brothers and sisters, Debra ( Morris) Cotton of Cadillac, Diana Payne of Boon, Janice Schmuckal of Traverse City, Sheryl Beaudet of Cadillac, Daniel Nolan of Harrietta and Ronald ( Doreen) Nolan of Meautaka; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date and a luncheon will be held after that for extended family and friends. It will be announced later.

Cadillac News

Tags

