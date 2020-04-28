MANTON — Kevin Ray Baty, of Manton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 56 years old.
Kevin was born on March 14, 1964 and was raised in the Lake City/Manton area by his parents Robert and Lorraine Fountain. He graduated from Manton High School and worked as a mold-maker and machinist since graduating. Kevin enjoyed spending time outdoors and in his garage and garden. He also enjoyed time spent with his close friends and family.
Surviving Kevin are his three loving daughters, Jessica (Matthew) LaFreniere of Cadillac, MI, Meagan (Troy) Heuker of McBain, MI, Kendra (Josh Moreno) Baty of Chicago, IL; and four grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
