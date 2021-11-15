Kevin Zane Johns, longtime resident of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at home. He was 61.

Kevin was born on April 12, 1960, in Traverse City, Michigan to Zane and Rae Ann (Platz) Johns. He grew up and attended school in McBain, becoming a member of the 1978 graduating Class. Kevin could often be found tinkering around the shed or spending time gardening. He truly cherished time with his grandchildren and created many wonderful memories teaching them to fish. Kevin was an avid fisherman, took many family camping trips over the years and fondly spoke of his happy place on the Manistee river with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.

Kevin is survived by his family; his daughter Darylynn Warren, his four sons, Devon (Jennifer) Johns, Cody Morris, Brad Johns, and Bill Johns; his mother, Rae Ann Brown; his grandchildren Ethan, Gabrielle, DaKari, Landyn, Dylan, Sean, Savanah, Brylee, Titus, Madison, Tyler, William, Jesse, Shyanna, Jaryd, Victoria, Taylor, Kasen, Karly, Kylynn, Mixon; siblings Craig Johns and Penny Gassel; nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Vicki Schutte; Tara (Ritchie) Miller; Lauren (Keith) Stewart; Katelyn (Martin) Richard; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Zane Johns; and sister, Colleen Rae Johns.

Funeral services will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Chad Zaucha. Immediately after service there will be a dinner held at the new Lucas Township Hall, 9698 W. Cavanaugh Rd., Lucas, MI 49765. Please bring a dish to pass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Devon Johns. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.