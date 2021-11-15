Kevin Zane Johns, longtime resident of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at home. He was 61.
Kevin was born on April 12, 1960, in Traverse City, Michigan to Zane and Rae Ann (Platz) Johns. He grew up and attended school in McBain, becoming a member of the 1978 graduating Class. Kevin could often be found tinkering around the shed or spending time gardening. He truly cherished time with his grandchildren and created many wonderful memories teaching them to fish. Kevin was an avid fisherman, took many family camping trips over the years and fondly spoke of his happy place on the Manistee river with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many.
Kevin is survived by his family; his daughter Darylynn Warren, his four sons, Devon (Jennifer) Johns, Cody Morris, Brad Johns, and Bill Johns; his mother, Rae Ann Brown; his grandchildren Ethan, Gabrielle, DaKari, Landyn, Dylan, Sean, Savanah, Brylee, Titus, Madison, Tyler, William, Jesse, Shyanna, Jaryd, Victoria, Taylor, Kasen, Karly, Kylynn, Mixon; siblings Craig Johns and Penny Gassel; nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Vicki Schutte; Tara (Ritchie) Miller; Lauren (Keith) Stewart; Katelyn (Martin) Richard; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Zane Johns; and sister, Colleen Rae Johns.
Funeral services will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Chad Zaucha. Immediately after service there will be a dinner held at the new Lucas Township Hall, 9698 W. Cavanaugh Rd., Lucas, MI 49765. Please bring a dish to pass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Devon Johns. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
