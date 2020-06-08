24 cans of diet coke and a caramel frappe was all it took to bring a smile to Kimberla’s face, and she was well known for loving her snacks.
Kimberla Sprankle passed away at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac on May 29 due to a severe blood disorder she’d battled with for a long time. She was 53. The last 10 years of her life brought her many surgeries that eventually cost her three of her limbs. She was plagued by seizures, strokes and multiple heart attacks, but none of it could diminish her joy and love of her family.
She fought until the end to stay with her children “Londo‘ (Orlando) Hornbeck (Ashly Gunn), April Hornbeck (Juan Torres) and Adam Hawkins. Her grandkids Tristan, Alex, Miguel, T’yondre, Bryson, Mayla and Kinsley called her “Nina‘ and their lives are richer for the time they had with their delightful grandmother. She even dolled up her prosthetic legs with horses and camo so it wouldn’t be too scary for the grandkids! She LOVED shoes and her prosthetic feet were customized so she could even wear sandals.
Kimberla was a workaholic taking every chance offered to work overtime at Avon Automotive while raising her children, but never missed a chance to take her kids to every circus, fair and zoo because she was a total kid too! She loved the water and took the kids to the beach and canoeing as often as she could. She did her best to be at all sporting events, cheerleading competitions, and always cheered her kids on to be their best.
Kimberla’s love of frogs meant growing up with a smelly aquarium in the middle of the dining room. Thankfully, her frog collection moved on to the ceramic variety.
Living at Pleasant Lake Lodge meant new friends and another chance to “mother‘ her fellow residents. Her friends were many but her most cherished friends were Denise Fox, Don Fox and Terry Cochran, and Ashley Johnson. She loved her new private room at Pleasant Lake Lodge and she made SURE it was always the best smelling room in the whole house! She refused to sleep in a hospital bed preferring to sleep SIDEWAYS in her recliner!
Kimberla will be dearly missed by her husband Max Sprankle, her brothers Roy, Jimmy, TJ and Joey and her sisters Joanna, Jeannie and Jennifer. Most of all, she will be forever missed by her loving children and grandchildren. She was so grateful for the loving care she received from all of the staff at Pleasant Lake Lodge, and from Lindsay, Katie, and Cynthia.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held for Kimberla Sprankle on July 11 at Kenwood Beach so friends and family from Ohio can also attend if possible.
