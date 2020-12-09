Kimberly Ann Flechsig of Cadillac passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home. She was 60.
Kim was born June 3, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Stuart D. and Phyllis B. (Briggs) Flechsig and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Richmond High School and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac.
She is survived by her brothers: Douglas (Kathy) Flechsig of Traverse City and Stephen (Liz) Flechsig of Brighton; two nieces and a nephew, Christopher, Cate and Heather.
Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church in Cadillac at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
