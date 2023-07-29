Kimberly Ann Mahlich, of Tustin, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She was 63.
Kim was born on October 22, 1959 to Donald and Helen (Harden) Carter in Clarkston, Michigan. On September 9, 1990 she entered into marriage with Lawrence Mahlich in Tustin, Michigan. The couple dedicated their lives to their family, fostering 18 children and raising two of their own. She enjoyed being outside, whether diving in the pool for a refreshing swim or spending time growing the most perfect flowers in her garden. She loved nature and animals of all kinds from dragonflies to horses, cows, peacocks and even piranhas, most of which she raised on her own farm. In her spare time, she could often be found catching up with her latest recordings of her favorite soap operas. Kim loved finding gifts for the people she loved and it brought her so much joy to put a smile on people's face with a personal, thoughtful gift just for them. Kim cherished the time spent with her family and will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Kimberly is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Lawrence Mahlich; daughter, Kylee Mahlich (Helen) of Ferndale; sister, Donna (Richard) Gundal of Florida; sister-in-law, Lucinda (Dean) Sturdavant of LeRoy; brother-in-law, Jeff (Carol) Mahlich of Grand Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Helen Carter; her son, Shane Atkins; sister, Teresa Harvey; brother, Gerald Carter; in-laws, Lester and Amelia Mahlich; and brother-in-law, Garwin Mahlich.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Tustin Covenant Church at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior with a luncheon to follow the service. Interment will take place at a later time at Burdell Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan or the Cadillac Cancer and Infusion Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
