Kimberly Dawn Rosenau, age 51, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Kim was a loving mother who was devoted to her children. She loved teaching, playing the piano, reading and writing, and exploring the outdoors through biking, hiking and geocaching. She graduated from Albion College and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Oakland University. Kim was a long-term substitute teacher with Zeeland Public Schools and a career middle school teacher with Rochester Public Schools and Holland Public Schools, teaching at West Middle, East Middle, Harrington and Holland Heights Schools. She was a member of Hope Church where she was also very involved in the Children In Worship program.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, C. Richard Logan; and brother, Richard Kenneth Logan.
Kim is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kevin Rosenau; sons, Kyle Rosenau, Kory Rosenau; daughter, Kelly Rosenau; mother, Sharon Logan all of Zeeland; sister, Dana Logan and Greg O'Connor of Washington D.C.; parents-in-law, Kent (Betsy) Rosenau of Cadillac; and brother-in-law, Brian Rosenau of Culver, IN.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00pm Saturday, October 22 at Hope Church, 77 W 11th St., Holland, with Rev. Gordon Wiersma officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Friday, October 21 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Church and condolence messages may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.