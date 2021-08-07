Kimberly Kaye Cockeram of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after a very short battle with cancer. She was 60. Kim was born on August 25, 1960 in Cadillac to Leo & Beverly L. (Rogers) Strom and they preceded her in death. On April 18, 1986 in Cadillac she married James A. Cockeram and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2011.
Kim lived all her life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1978. In her early years Kim worked at Giant Grocery Store where she met her husband, Jim. Most recently she was employed at Piranha Hose in Cadillac for 16 years, where she had many friends who have helped her immensely through this difficult time. They ran errands, drove her to appointments, picked up her mail and too many other things to mention. They were so important to Kim.
Kim had many hobbies including reading, crossword puzzles, going to the casino with her friends and most important, her sister Saturday with her sister Rhonda. An outing that meant the world to both of them.
Survivors include her 3 sisters: Cheryl (Ken) Haysmer of Cadillac, Cathy (Mark) Savage of South Haven, and Rhonda Wood of Lake City; 3 step-sons: Jamie (Lisa) Cockeram, Jason (Ruby) Cockeram and Martin Cockeram; grandchildren: Brittany, Emily, Kaylee, Coty, Madison, Payton and Preston; great grandchildren: Wyatt and Gracelynn; In-laws: Terry (Dortha) Cockeram, Rob Cockeram, Mar (Jack) Tompkins, and Ruthann Cockeram; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband Kim was preceded in death by 2 brother-in-laws, Jack Wood, and John "Jack" Loew and In-laws, Gene and Juanita Cockeram and Meda Cockeram.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County with Gary Pullen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
