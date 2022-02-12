Kimberly Mae Ellens of Cadillac was called home to Heaven on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the home of friends in Mesick. She was 54. Kim was born on June 19, 1967 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to Darrell Lee and Arlene Mae (Heser) Benrud. There she met the love of her life, Jeffrey Ellens. They were married on October 28, 1995 and spent the next 18 years together, until his passing in 2013. Kim dedicated her life to her family and eventually taking over the family business, Ellens Corners.

Kim enjoyed various activities throughout her life, including volleyball and coaching, boating, camping, biking, traveling, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles and puddle jumping. Kim was outgoing and cheerful and made friends everywhere she went. She dearly cherished the time spent with her family and friends. She was also a member of St. Ann's Church in Cadillac.

Kim is survived by her loving children, Jake, Jordin, and Brooke Ellens; her sister, Shelly (Mac) Feely, numerous nieces and nephews, life-long friend, Teri Cihasky, and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff, and her parents, Darrell and Arlene Benrud.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Antioch Township Cemetery in Mesick. A luncheon will follow at Ellens Corners, 6052 M-115, Mesick, MI 49668.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, St. Ann's school or to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation, susanmastals.org/donation.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funerla Home.

Cadillac News

