Kimberly Weber Lint

MESICK — Kimberly Weber Lint, age 60, of Mesick, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Kimberly was born in Traverse City, Michigan, on October 3, 1959 to Norman and Georgene (Saxton) Weber. On August 16, 1986, Kimberly married David Scott Lint at The Grawn United Methodist Church. For 37 years she taught Kindergarten at Buckley Community and Mesick Consolidated Schools, retiring on July 1, 2019.

Kimberly enjoyed flower gardening, collecting rocks and beach glass, sailing, kayaking and skiing. She was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Crystal Mountain for 40 years.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Lint of Mesick, Michigan; daughters, Erin (Dan) Secord of Manistee, Michigan, and Kelsey Lint of Whitefish, Montana; parents, Norman and Georgene Weber of Grawn, Michigan; sisters, Connie (Wes) Hernden and Lisa (Kevin) Hockin, both of Traverse City, Michigan; as well as nieces and nephews.

Services for Kimberly will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Grawn United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Colleen Wierman will officiate.

A community remembrance celebration for family, friends and former students will be held at the Springville Township Community Center in Mesick, Michigan, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Please stop by any time between 10 a.m. and noon to share memories with family and friends.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee, Michigan. Please visit Kimberly’s personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com.

