MANTON — Kip J. Cergnul of Manton passed away on August 16, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Kip was born on October 28, 1955 in Saginaw, Michigan, to Frank and Lorna (Farr) Cergnul and was the youngest of four boys. Kip married Judy Wilkerson on August 25, 1978 in Saginaw and celebrated 41 years, two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kip loved spending his free time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and his dog. If he wasn’t in the stands at a sporting event cheering on his grandkids, he could be found soaking up the sun on his brother’s deck overlooking the lake, doing lawn work, sitting on his porch, watching the birds or going to car shows. He was the epitome of peace, love and tie-dye. A lover of adventure and music, Kip had many amazing stories to share and his greatest accomplishment was being the best grandfather he could be.
Kip is survived by his two children, Patrick (Sarah) Cergnul of Manton and Kristina Cergnul of Manton; three brothers, Tony (Jackie) Cergnul of Midland, Karl (Sheryl) Cergnul of West Branch and Chris (Mary Jo) Cergnul of South Boardman; five grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua, Anthony, Jacob and Madison; two great-grandchildren, Colt and Maverick James; as well as many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Cergnul; his mother, Lorna Cergnul, his father, Frank Cergnul; and mother-in-law, Ruby Wilkerson.
A memorial will be held by the family at a later date.
