EVART — Kit Wade Waldron, of Evart, passed away peacefully at his home in Osceola Township on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 82.
Mr. Waldron was born September 25, 1937 in Flint to Marshall Sr. and Marian (Pickell) Waldron. The family moved to Evart in 1951 and Kit graduated from Evart High School in 1955. Kit was a water well driller for over 40 years, and after retiring from drilling, he put together and built the Hillside Campground near Evart. He was a founding member of the Evart Jaycee Club and had served as president at one time. Kit was an avid hunter/fisherman.
Kit is survived by his daughter, Kim (Joe) Valerio; his son, Brent (Lee) Waldron; his stepdaughter, Candace (Dennis) Lester; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; his brother, Eugene (Red) Waldron; and his sister, Wanda Bissett. Kit was close to his four nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful wife, Nancy in 2003; and his nephew, Stephen Waldron.
Private family services are in the planning stage at this time. Mr. Waldron will be laid to rest next to his wife in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
