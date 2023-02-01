Kregg Randall Schierbeek, age 50, of McBain, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Kregg was born on July 22, 1972 to Randall and Mary (Hoekwater) Schierbeek in Cadillac, MI. He was a graduate of McBain Public High School and married his sweetheart Toni King on June 25, 1994 in Highland Township.
For work he enjoyed bringing others dreams to reality with house plan designs. His more recent business adventures led him to In-Law Farms, which included trucking and the strawberry patch with his brother-in-law Ken.
He had an eye for detail. He was a creator and a jack of all trades. He spent time working with his sawmill and enjoyed hanging out with his buddies at the Lucas Lounge, all of this being done while listening to Tom Petty. He also carried the ability to make anyone laugh. Kregg was a man of many adventures. His enjoyments outside of working included hunting in Michigan, Iowa and Kansas. His fishing was enjoyed in his "secret spots". He Also enjoyed creating memories on family trips to Canada. Kregg, along with Toni, took part in multiple relief convoys, assisting other farmers in time of need in Nebraska and Oklahoma.
Kregg will be remembered as a genuine man of great character.
Kregg is survived by his wife; Toni Schierbeek, children; Sara (Brendon) Hortemiller, Collin Schierbeek, Bailey Schierbeek, grandson; Miles Hortemiller, mother; Mary Schierbeek, brother; Jon (Jennifer) Schierbeek, father and mother in-law; Sid (Betty) King, in-laws; Brenda (Ken) DeZeeuw, Tim (Windy) King, and Dennis King, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; Randall Schierbeek, sister in-law; Tammie Beebe, cousin; Evan Schierbeek, uncle; Larry VanSingel, and uncle; Gene Hoekwater and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 3 at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2nd from 3pm-7pm at the Rehoboth Reformed Church as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday. A luncheon will take place after the service at the church. A private burial will take place in the Richland Township Cemetery. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
